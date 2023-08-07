This morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. This morning will be overcast and humid.

Today we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, downpours, and hail. Our biggest threat today will be damaging winds. You will want to stay weather aware today and have ways to get weather alerts.

Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid 60s. We will continue to see some rain and storms overnight.

Tuesday we will have lingering showers and then clouds will try to break. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be quite the windy day. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine with showers. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could be a few showers and storms. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Sunday will be sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s with clouds and sun.