A storm system will bring a wintry mess to Central Pennsylvania today. This will lead to icy road conditions and you will want to use caution while traveling throughout the day.

This morning so far, we have had freezing rain falling across Central PA. Remember, with freezing rain, it looks like plain rain as it is falling from the sky, but freeze instantly on contact with a surface. We will see sleet and snow mixed in as the day moves along. It will be difficult to travel for most of the daylight hours today.

The National Weather Service has issued Ice Storm Warnings for Somerset and Cambria counties until Friday at 7:00 AM. The Ice Storm Warning for Jefferson County will expire tonight at 10:00 PM. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Elk county until Friday at 7:00 AM. The National Weather Service has also issued Winter Storm Warnings for Blair, Bedford, Cameron, Clearfield, Centre and Huntingdon counties until Friday at 7:00 AM.

Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a light wintry mix. Conditions will improve for Friday. Friday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered snow showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with some snow showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Sunday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few flurries. . Monday we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s.