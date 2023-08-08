This morning will be breezy with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today we will have lingering drizzle and then clouds will try to break. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some spots may reach the lower 80s. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be quite the windy day. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will be partially to mainly clear.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine with showers. There will also be some thunderstorms around. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Saturday afternoon there will be a few showers and thunderstorms around. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s with clouds and sun. Monday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.