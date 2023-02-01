This morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s with patchy clouds. Today we will have times of clouds and sunshine. There will be more sunshine in the north compared to the south. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have a partly cloudy sky. Tonight temperatures will dip into the teens. If you are headed to Punxsutawney tonight for Groundhog Day, you will want to bundle up.

Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.

Friday will be a blustery day. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This will usher in arctic air. High temperatures on Friday will be in the teens and lower 20s. Friday we will have a variable cloudy day with some flurries. Friday night will be quite cold. Temperatures will dip into the single digits. Make sure to prepare your home for the cold, and keep your pets warm and safe.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the teens. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

On Monday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s.