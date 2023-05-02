This morning we will have showers around. In some higher elevations, the showers could mix in with a few snowflakes. Temperatures in the morning will be in the 30s.

Today will be a rather cloudy day with more showers. High temperatures will be stuck in the 40s. It will be quite the cool day. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the 30s. Tonight we will see scattered showers. Once again, on the ridgetops, some snowflakes could mix in.

Wednesday we will see clouds mixing with only a few peeks of sunshine. We will still see few showers lingering around. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out on Thursday. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday looks to be dry. Saturday temperatures will be in the 60s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.