This morning temperatures will be in the 20s with a rather cloudy sky. Today we will have clouds slowly breaking for some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with the potential for a snow shower or two. There will be all week a low pressure system to our south, at this time it looks like we stay relatively dry. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the teens. Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.

Friday will be a blustery day. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This will usher in arctic air. High temperatures on Friday will be in the teens and lower 20s. Friday we will have a variable cloudy day with some flurries. Friday night will be quite cold. Temperatures will dip into the single digits. Make sure to prepare your home for the cold, and keep your pets warm and safe.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the teens. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s. On Monday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s.