This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This morning we will have patchy clouds with a shower or two. Today high temperatures will in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will be a breezy day. Winds will be from the southwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. We will have a variable cloudy sky with showers.

Tonight temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tonight showers could mix in with some snow showers in our higher elevations and in the Laurel Highlands. It is May, so most should not stick to the pavement, but we could see a coating on grassy surfaces. Watch for slick spots for your Tuesday morning commute on a bridge or overpass.

Tuesday morning we will have showers mixing with snow showers. Temperatures in the morning will be in the 30s. Tuesday will be a rather cloudy day with more showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be stuck in the 40s. It will be quite the cool day. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Wednesday we will be quite cloudy with a few showers still lingering around. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Thursday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday looks to be dry. Saturday temperatures will be in the 60s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.