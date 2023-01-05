This morning temperatures will be in the 40s. We will have a variable cloudy sky. Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. A stray shower cannot be ruled out in our western counties. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight will be cloudy with a sprinkle or flurry in spots.

Friday morning temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. We will be cloudy with a few snow showers. Friday we will have more clouds compared to sun with some flurries. In the Laurel Highlands and the northwestern counties a few snow showers cannot be ruled out. It will be a blustery day with winds from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday night temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday there will be clouds mixing with some sun. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Late Saturday into Sunday a system could bring us a bit of snowfall. Saturday night temperatures dip into the 20s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night, once again we could see a bit of snowfall into Monday morning. Low temperatures Sunday night will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday we will also have clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday night temperatures fall into the 20s. Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few showers. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s.