This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the 40s as clouds begin to move in.

Friday will be a cloudy day with rainfall. We will have the remnants of Nicole merging with a cold front. We could see between 1-2″ across Central PA. Some spots could locally see higher amounts. We could also have a few thunderstorms as weel. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday night we will continue to see times of rain.

Saturday we will have rain in the morning and it will slowly taper off through the day. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s and then fall through the afternoon. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a shower or two. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be a chilly day. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.