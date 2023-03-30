This morning we will have a mainly clear sky with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Today we will have sunshine mixing in with some clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots may near 50 degrees. Today winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid 30s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.

Friday will be seeing clouds thicken with showers developing. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will not fall far and stay in the lower 50s. Friday night into Saturday morning showers continue.

Saturday we will continue to be cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west southwest at fifteen to twenty miles an hour. We could see wind gusts on Saturday upwards of 40 to 50 mph. You will want to secure anything outside down that could blow away and charge devices incase of a power outage. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Sunday high pressure will build in. Sunday we will have clouds breaking for sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 40s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sun. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 60s.