This morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with a cloudy sky and rainfall. It will also be very foggy. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford counties until 9:00 AM. Give yourself extra time to commute.

Today will be a rather cloudy day with the rain tapering to showers by this afternoon. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots could make it into the lower 60s. This is well above average for this time in January. Average high temperatures for early January are in the mid 30s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight will be cloudy with a few showers around.

Wednesday we will have a variable cloudy sky with some showers around. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Wednesday night temperatures dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a shower or two. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Friday we will have a few flurries and then clouds mix with a bit of sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday there will be clouds mixing with some sun. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Late Saturday into Sunday a system could bring us a bit of snowfall. Saturday night temperatures dip into the 20s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday we will also have clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.