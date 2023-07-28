This morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It is looking hot and humid to end the week. Make sure to keep cool, and make sure your pets have a cool place to go too. When it is hot, it is best to limit time outdoors in the middle part of the day. Also, you will want to wear light color clothing and stay hydrated. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, and Bedford counties from noon today until 8:00 PM.

Today will be a similar day compared to yesterday. We will have clouds and sun with a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight we will have a few showers and storms moving in.

Saturday we will have a steamy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could contain gusty winds and downpours. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the 50s.

Sunday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday high temperatures will be in the 80s. Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.