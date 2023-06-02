This morning temperatures will be in the 50s. This morning we will be mainly clear. Today high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots will reach the lower 90s. Make sure to stay cool! Today we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be from the north east between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.

Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. On Saturday, we will have a few showers and thunderstorms around. These will not help out our dry conditions very much. Winds on Saturday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 50s. Sunday we will have a a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night temperatures dip back into the mid 50s.

Monday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday we could see a few showers or thunderstorms. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Wednesday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. Once again, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 70s.