This morning temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Today we will have high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Today there will be clouds mixing with sunshine. We will have a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Some storms could contain gusty winds and downpours. If you come across a road covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

It is looking hot and humid to end the week. Make sure to keep cool, and make sure your pets have a cool place to go too. When it is hot, it is best to limit time outdoors in the middle part of the day. Also, you will want to wear light color clothing and stay hydrated. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, and Bedford counties from noon Friday until 8:00 PM on Friday.

Friday will be a similar day. We will have clouds and sun with a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday we could see a shower early, otherwise we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday night temperatures dip into the 60s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Sunday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday high temperatures will be in the 80s. Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.