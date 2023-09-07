This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the 60s. Today we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Today there will be clouds and some sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could contain downpours and gusty winds. You will want to stay weather aware. Tonight will be rather cloudy with a shower or storm around. Low temperatures tonight drop into the lower to mid 60s.

Friday we will also see some scattered showers and thunderstorms around. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday a cold front could stall over Central PA. This means we will see more clouds compared to sun with showers around. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 70s which is seasonable for this time of the year. Sunday we will have a rather cloudy day. A shower or two cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 70s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and some sun. A shower cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 70s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the 70s. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday high temperatures will reach the 70s. Thursday temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.