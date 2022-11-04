This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have a clear sky with a bit of fog. Today there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will clouds increasing with some fog and a bit of drizzle on Saturday morning.

Saturday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. There could also be a stray shower. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Saturday night will be cloudy with showers.

Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sun. There could be a shower or two. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sun. Hight temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the 40s.

Wednesday high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Tonight temperatures will be in the lower 40s. Thursday we will have clouds and some sun. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s.