This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a mainly clear sky. Today will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Please refrain from burning over the next few days. We will be dry and breezy with low humidity which will elevate our wildfire risk. Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky with temperatures in the 30s. Tonight clouds will increase.

Wednesday we will have a rather cloudy day. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday night showers arrive. Low temperatures on Wednesday night will be in the 40s. Thursday high temperatures will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday will also be a rather cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday showers will continue. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 50s. Saturday night we will fall into the 30s.

Sunday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday high temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Monday we will be cloudy with showers. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 30s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the 40s.