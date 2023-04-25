This morning will be cold and frosty. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. There could be a shower or two in spots later this evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with a few showers around. Temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a stray shower. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have low temperatures in the 30s.

Thursday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the 40s.

Friday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 50s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 40s. Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sun with a few showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday will be a cloudy day with rainfall. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 40s.

Monday high temperatures will in the mid to upper 50s. We will have a variable cloudy sky with showers.