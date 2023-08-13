Today there will be some showers lingering early, and then clouds will decrease. By the afternoon hours, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Today high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Today we will have a northwesterly breeze between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Monday our next low pressure system approaches. Monday morning temperatures will be in the 60s. Monday we will have a rather cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 60s with a few more showers and storms.

Tuesday showers linger in the morning and clouds will hang around into the afternoon. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be form the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day.

Wednesday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday nigh temperatures will dip into the 50s

Thursday we will have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. We will have a southwesterly wind between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures dip into the 60s.

Friday there will be clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be int he lower to mid 80s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Sunday we will also be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.