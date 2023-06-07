This morning temperatures will be in the 40s with a smoky sky. We continue to deal with wildfire smoke from Quebec, Canada filtering into Central PA. It is creating an unhealthy air quality. It is best today if you have respiratory issues, lung disease, heart disease, are elderly or a child, to limit your time outside. Also, you will want to avoid any strenuous activities. Today we will have a mix of hazy sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight temperatures will be in the 40s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds as it continues to be smoky.

Thursday we will have times of clouds and sun. Once again, wildfire smoke could be an issue. Thursday we will could see a stray shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we will have clouds mixing in with sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Friday temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday clouds will increase and showers arrive late in the day. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures dip into the 50s. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. Monday we will have showers with a rather cloudy sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 50s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.