This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today wildfire smoke is back from Canada. We are expected to have an AQI over 100 today which means the air quality is unhealthy across Central Pennsylvania. It is best to stay indoors. We should see air quality improving late tonight into tomorrow.

Today we start off cloudy, but clouds will break later in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Thursday will be form the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday we will see clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Later Friday, there could be a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the south.

Saturday we will have clouds and sunshine. A few showers and thunderstorms will move in Saturday afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Sunday we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. On Independence Day, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.