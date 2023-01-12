This morning temperatures will be in the 30s with scattered showers and a bit of a wintry mix. Today we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Today will be a cloudy day with rainfall. At times, we could see some steady and heavy rainfall later into the afternoon and evening. Use caution while traveling. It will also be a foggy day. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight will be cloudy with showers.

Friday we will have scattered snow showers around. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. This wind will make the air feel colder. Friday night temperatures dip into the 20s.

Saturday we will have lingering snow shower in the higher elevations. Otherwise, there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Saturday will make the air feel colder. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts could be higher. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the 20s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday looks quiet too. There will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday we will be cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the 30s. Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s.