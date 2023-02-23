This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s in our western counties and in our eastern counties we are in the 30s. This morning a few sprinkles and some drizzle cannot be ruled out. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky. Today will be a mild day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This evening we could see a stray shower. Winds will be from the southwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 30s. Tonight will be windy with patchy clouds.

Friday morning will be windy with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be more seasonable. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday will be windy. Winds will be from the northwest between 20 to 25 mph. Gusts could reach over 35 mph.

Saturday we will have a rather cloudy sky. Some snow showers cannot be ruled out on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday there will be a rather cloudy sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between 15 to 20 mph.

Temperatures on Monday will reach the 40s. Monday we will have clouds thickening and showers move in. We could see a bit of a wintry mix late Monday into early Tuesday. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the 40s. Tuesday afternoon there will be a variable cloudy sky. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the 40s with a mix of clouds and sun. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sun. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s.