This morning temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. This evening, a stray shower is possible close to the Maryland and Pennsylvania border. Tonight we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Our low temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A shower or storm cannot be ruled out, but it looks dry for most. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Thursday we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday there will be a variable cloudy sky. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the 60s.

As we approach the end of the week, it will begin to become humid across Central PA. Friday high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday we will have clouds mixing with some sun. There will also be scattered showers and storms around. Friday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday we will also see chances for some showers and thunderstorms with a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday the weather pattern will be similar. We will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.