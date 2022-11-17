This morning we will be in the 20s with a cloudy sky. We will also have a few snow showers around. Use caution traveling there could be slick and icy spots as well as reduced visibility. Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will be some lake effect snow showers impacting our northern counties and the Laurel Highlands. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Winds will make the air feel colder. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Tonight will be rather cloudy and cold.

Friday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. There could also be a few snow showers around as a front moves through. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. It will be a blustery day with winds from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper teens to lower 20s with a partially clear sky.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Sunday high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a variable cloudy sky. We will have a few snow showers in spots on Sunday. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.

Monday high temperatures will make it into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Wednesday high temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.