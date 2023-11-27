After a low pressure system moved through overnight, we will have a strong cold front crossing the area today.

This morning we will have temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This morning there will be scattered showers and snow showers.

This afternoon will be windy as temperatures drops. Highest temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Most places will see more clouds compared to sun. There will also be scattered snow showers, mainly in the northern tier and Laurel Highlands. There will be some accumulations in the northern tier as well as in the Laurel Highlands. Please use caution traveling.

Tonight, we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 20s with patchy clouds. Winds overnight will continue from the west and will be strong.

Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Once again, there could be a few snow showers scattered about. High temperatures will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be strong from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the teens.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Thursday is also looking like a quiet day. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 40s. We will have a westerly wind between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Friday our next low pressure system will move in. This will bring us a cloudy sky with showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 40s. Winds on Friday will be light from the south. Friday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.