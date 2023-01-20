This morning showers switch to snow showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s this morning. This morning winds will be quite strong from the west. Winds will sustained between 20-25 mph. Gusts could be higher. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Cambria, Somerset, Blair, and Bedford counties until noon. Secure any loose objects outside down and make sure to watch for tree branches or trash cans on the road for your commute.

Today will be rather cloudy with a few scattered snow showers. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s. .Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight will be cloudy with a few flurries.

Saturday there will be a few lingering flurries. Then clouds will break for some sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday we will have clouds increasing with a wintry mix developing. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday we will have a a rather cloudy sky. Monday morning there could be some snow showers and flurries around. Tuesday high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Another wintry mix moves in on Wednesday. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be windy and cloudy with scattered snow showers. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.