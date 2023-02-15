Temperatures this morning will be in the 40s. This morning there could be a stray shower early, otherwise we will have a cloudy sky. This afternoon there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Today high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be breezy and warm. Due to this, please refrain from burning. We have an elevated wildfire risk. Tonight we will become cloudy with temperatures in the 40s.

Thursday our next low-pressure system arrives. Thursday will be cloudy with showers. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We could see showers switching over to some snow showers into early Friday morning. Friday we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 40s in the morning and then temperatures will drop through the day. It will be windy. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Friday afternoon we will have clouds slowly breaking. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Saturday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Saturday we will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday we will have a mix of sunshine and a few clouds. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Monday high temperatures will be in the 50s. Monday will be rather cloudy. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.