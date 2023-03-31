Today we will have clouds thickening with showers developing. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will not fall far and stay in the lower 50s. Tonight into Saturday morning showers continue.

Saturday we will continue to be cloudy with showers in the morning. We will then have a break from the rainfall, before another line of showers and storms will roll through later in the afternoon and evening. We could see some storms with damaging winds, frequent lightning, and hail. Stay weather aware. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Winds on Saturday will be strong from the southwest at first then turning northwest. Winds will be sustained between twenty to twenty five miles an hour. We could see wind gusts on Saturday upwards of 50 to 60 mph in some spots. Due to this, the National Weather service has issued a High Wind Watch for Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Bedford and Huntingdon counties from 8:00 AM Saturday until 2:00 AM Sunday. You will want to secure anything outside down that could blow away and charge devices incase of a power outage. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Sunday high pressure will build in. Sunday we will have clouds breaking for sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 40s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sun. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 60s. Wednesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine and showers.