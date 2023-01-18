Today there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 30s. Tonight will be cloudy with shower arriving. On the onset, there could be a bit of icy conditions with some freezing rain. Use caution traveling Thursday morning.

Thursday will be another cloudy day with times of rain. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 40s. Thursday night temperatures will be in the 30s. Friday will be rather cloudy with a few scattered snow showers. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Some spots will be in the lower 40s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky. We are watching Sunday that there could be a wintry mix. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday we will have a a rather cloudy sky. Tuesday high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.