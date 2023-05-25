Today we will have sunshine with a few clouds. Today will be cooler behind the cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Jefferson, Clearfield, Centre, Elk and Cameron counties until Friday at 7:00 AM. You will want to cover or bring in any sensitive plants overnight. Tonight we will be mainly clear.

Friday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday night we will fall into the 40s.

Memorial Day weekend is a bit up in the air right now. There is a low pressure system that will be to our southeast, but a high to our north, depending on which one wins out will give us a different forecast.

At this point, it looks like Saturday we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Saturday we will have an easterly breeze. Sunday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine with a shower or two. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Monday for Memorial Day, we will have clouds mix with some sun with a stray shower. High temperatures on Monday will be in the 70s. Monday night temperatures will be int he 50s. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday we will have clouds and some sun. A shower cannot be ruled out on Tuesday.