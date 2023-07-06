The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 touched down in Zion on Sunday, June 2.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The National Weather Service (NWS) said that an EF1 tornado touched down in Centre County on Sunday, July 2.

According to the NWS, at 3:08 p.m. est, a 200-yard EF1 tornado occurred southeast of Zion, in east-central Centre County. EF1 tornados are considered “weak” on the EF or Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF1 tornados are when wind speeds are 86 to 110 MPH, whereas this one, according to the NWS peaked at 93 MPH. A tornado warning was never issued on Sunday.

Before touchdown, there was sporadic straight-line wind damage at the intersections of East College Avenue and Stover Road. Additional wind damage was seen just east along Wilson Farm Lane.

The tornado first touched down just east of the end of Ralphs Lane and moved north by northeast while uprooting several large trees. The NWS said the tornado moved through generally forested areas with the damage toppling large trees.

Tornado Damage Near Dusty Lane

The tornado continued northeasterly before dissipating as it ascended a ridge east of Dusty Lane, according to NWS. The tornado lasted just 5 minutes and traveled about 0.62 of a mile, according to the NWS.

No structures were impacted and no injuries were reported.

Storms were reported throughout Central Pa., including about 16 miles east of the tornado where trees at Camp Krislund in Madionsburg were uprooted.

Wind damage in Madisonburg

The NWS stated this information is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication of their storm data.