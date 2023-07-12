UPDATE: The warning expired, according to the National Weather Service.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Tornado Warning for Central Jefferson County.

The warning was issued at 7:37 p.m. and it expired at 7:51 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Brookville and was moving east at 30 mph.

You can go to our severe weather page for up-to-date details on the warning.