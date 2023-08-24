Today a warm front to our west will move across the region and bring showers and thunderstorms. The first half of the day will just be mainly cloudy before showers develop late this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s with light winds out of the south.

Late this evening and overnight we’ll have to keep an eye for potential heavy rain with flooding concerns. The bulk of the rain will fall overnight, lows will sit mild and muggy in the mid 60s. Expect heavy pockets of rainfall of 1-2 inches for some areas that will lead to localized flooding.

Friday morning we’ll sit mild and muggy under a mostly cloudy sky. Showers and thunderstorms will again be likely with the passage of the cold front. Highs ahead of the front will reach into the 80s. By Friday evening things will be quieter under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures fall into the low and mid 60s.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for Saturday ahead of another weak cold front. High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Expect a few showers late afternoon as the front moves across. Overnight lows fall into the 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

A pleasant day for Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will sit seasonable i the mid to upper 70s. Overnight, we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the 50s.