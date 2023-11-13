An extended period of dry and tranquil weather will continue through Thursday. This sets the stage for one of the driest starts to November on record in Central Pennsylvania. Plentiful sunshine is expected on Tuesday with seasonable high temperatures in the 50’s.

A strong area of high pressure will dominate the area allowing for a bump in temperature each day. Our warmest day of the week comes Thursday as highs top out in the 60’s. There will be several opportunities this week to catch up on some final fall cleanup and maybe a good time to start some of those holiday decorations while its dry and mild.

Our next chance for widespread shower activity moves in some time Friday as a cold front moves eastbound. This allows for much cooler, more seasonable conditions to settle in this weekend. As it looks now expect cooler than average conditions as we look ahead to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.