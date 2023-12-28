A large, slow moving upper low will provide plenty of clouds over the next few days favoring northern and western areas, as usual areas to the southeast will enjoy some sun.

Temperatures will gradually cool and wind up closer to our historical averages.

There will be a few opportunities for some light snow which will be mainly across northern and western areas, including the Laurel Highlands.

There is still the possibility of some light snow on Thursday as a storm passes by to our south.

In the extended it does look like some significant cold will pay us a visit. This cold blast could come with a good deal of snow showers.

Stay safe!

Mark