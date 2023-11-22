Here’s a look at our temperature ride into Thanksgiving morning. Clouds begin to break overnight with seasonably cool temperatures.

Thanksgiving will be the best day of the week with highs topping out in the 40’s to near 50 for some. It will be breezy with a drying westerly breeze around 15 mph with some higher gusts.

As we look ahead our holiday weekend will take a turn to much colder weather. A cold front moves through Friday taking us below average through the weekend. Reinforcing cold moves through Saturday where many of us will be stuck in the 30’s for highs.

A quick moving system will bring some light snow to the area Sunday night into Monday with another round of reinforcing cold air to follow.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.