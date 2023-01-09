Tonight will start mostly clear east of I-99 but then the rest of tonight will become partly to mostly cloudy. It will be seasonably chilly with lows in the 20s. Tuesday will feature more clouds than sunshine. Despite a fair amount of clouds, temperatures will still rise into the upper 30s west of Route 219 and in the lower 40s in the valleys along and east of I-99.

An easterly flow from the Atlantic Ocean will continue to bring us more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 40. The next system will bring some rain at times to the area later Wednesday night into Thursday. It may be cold enough at first for the rain to start as a wintry mix. Temperatures Thursday will reach into the lower to middle 40s.

Behind this cold front, seasonably chilly will return by the end of the work week. Friday will be windy and cold with variable cloudiness. We will have numerous snow showers west of Route 219 with flurries farther to the east. Temperatures Friday will be mostly in the 30s. Saturday will be windy and chilly with variable cloudiness along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs will range from near 30 in the higher elevations to the middle to upper 30s in the deeper valleys to the east.

Sunday and Monday will feature both clouds and sunshine along with highs in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Another warmup looks like it will come for the end of next week.

