Our weather will be good for last minute shoppers or travelers for the holiday. On Thursday a weak front will drift in from the north.

Temperatures will not change much over the next few days and we will see more in the way of clouds. Clouds will be more widespread across western PA on Thursday.

Over the weekend a weak system will bring us a few showers or snowflakes for some.

Once that system passes temperatures will rise to 10-15 degrees above average from Sunday through Wednesday.

After Christmas we will see more rain moving through our area.

There are some indications it could get much colder once that system passes through.

There could be some excitement here for the first week of January. At least one model is showing the potential for our first snowstorm of the winter. So if you haven’t put your snow tires on yet, there is some food for thought!

Have a safe and happy holiday season,

Mark