Tonight clouds continue to increase from south to north as our first chance of rain arrives for the weekend. Low temperatures sit mild in the upper 50s due to increasing clouds. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph. A stray shower and sprinkle will be possible late overnight.

Saturday we’ll see scattered shower activity throughout most of the day. High temperatures will still be warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Have the rain gear handy as there will be a few heavy downpours. As we head into the evening watch for a few thunderstorms. Low temperatures will sit in the mid 50s.

Sunday will start dry with more clouds than sun. We will be warming up ahead of the cold front as high temperatures climb back into the mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in by late afternoon early evening. Temperatures will be falling overnight into the 40s and 50s behind the front.

Monday will feel more like spring in central pa. We will sit mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Temperatures will sit in the lower 50s as winds will be breezy. Low temperatures drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We remain chilly into Tuesday with temperatures struggling to get out of the upper 40s. Clouds will slowly start to break as we head into Tuesday night and low temperatures will fall into the low and mid 30s.

Sunshine returns for Wednesday as temperatures climb back into the low and mid 60s. The warmup continues into Thursday and Friday as temperatures get back into the 70s.