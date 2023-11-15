(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania sees a wide range of winter weather from rain to snow, but there are some forms of precipitation you might not be as familiar with.

Here is a look at what Pennsylvania will see most during the winter months.

SNOW

Starting with one of the most common forms of precipitation associated with winter, snow forms from ice crystals that combine in the clouds. If the air is cold enough, the snowflakes won’t melt before reaching the ground, resulting in snow.

FREEZING RAIN

The next type would be rain, but we also get freezing rain. Freezing rain happens when rain hits a cold surface and freezes on contact creating dangerous driving conditions.

SLEET

Sleet starts as snow but when it hits a warm pocket of air, the snow melts to rain, as it continues to fall from the sky it moves back into cold air refreezing.

You can tell it’s sleet from the pinging noise on your car or window.

GRAUPEL

Graupel is a lesser-understood type of precipitation, also known as snow pellets.

John Banghoff a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service explains how it forms.

“When you get snowflakes or ice crystals that are way up in the cloud, it tends to be pretty cold aloft and what happens is you get what’s called supercooled water. There is liquid that is below freezing so when it touches that ice particle it accretes or accumulates on top of it.”

Graupel often looks like dipping dots when it falls to the ground.