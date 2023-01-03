We will have a bit of a break from the rain tonight with just scattered showers and drizzle. Once again there will be areas of dense fog and it will stay unseasonably warm with lows mainly in the 50s. This is way above the average high temperature for the date.

Wednesday will stay unseasonably warm and breezy to windy despite a good deal of clouds. There will only be some drizzle and an isolated shower or two in the morning. A back of heavier and steadier rain will move through from the afternoon into the evening hours. It will be warm enough that a rumble of thunder can not be ruled out. Highs Wednesday will be well into the 50s to the lower 60s.

A front will move through the area Wednesday night. Behind it, Thursday will still be quite mild, but not as warm with clouds, some peeks of sunshine, and just the chance for showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s to near 50.

Chillier air will win out on Friday with more clouds than sunshine along with scattered flurries and snow showers. The best chance to see snowflakes will be west of I-99. This chilly air will be enough to bring us the chance for a period of light snow as a disturbance passes to our south on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 30s.

Some flurries cannot be ruled out on Sunday; otherwise, Sunday and Monday will be seasonably chilly with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 30s. Monday and Tuesday will be tranquil with clouds and sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

