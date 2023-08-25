Heavy rain moved through early this morning along with the passage of the warm front. We not sit warm and muggy today with highs in the low to mid 80s and dewpoints in the upper 60s. We’ll see a little clearing into midday with a few pop up showers and thunderstorms as the cold front moves through. Tonight should be on the dry side under a partly cloudy sky with lows in the 60s.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for Saturday ahead of another weak cold front. High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Expect a few showers late afternoon as the front moves across. Overnight lows fall into the 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

A pleasant day for Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will sit seasonable in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight, we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the 50s.

We start the week under a mix of clouds and sun for Monday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Shower chances will inrease late in the day and into the evening. Low temperatures overnight drop into the upper 50s low 60s.

A few showers will be around for the day Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 70s. We stay cooler than average into midweek with highs for Wednesday in the low 70s.