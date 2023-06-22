Another round of showers will move through overnight tonight. It will be very muggy with lows in the upper 50’s to around 60. All eyes on a low pressure that continues to spin to our south bringing more energy to the area on Friday.

Expect warmer conditions on Friday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70’s. An easterly breeze will keep the clouds around most of the day with some breaks of sun at times. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon that could bring heavy downpours. Expect some of these showers to last into the early evening.

The overall pattern through early next week looks unsettled which is great news while we remain in a moderate drought. Several rain chances over the next 3 to 5 days should greatly help with the current drought concerns. While temperatures may climb to near average this weekend we are expecting temps to be near or below normal over the next 6 to 10 days.

