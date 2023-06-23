First weekend of summer will sure feel like it with our dew point temperatures well into the 60’s. Air temperatures come Saturday afternoon will top off around 80 under more clouds than sun. There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and early evening.

Heading into your Sunday expect a similar setup to Saturday with slightly warmer temperatures and a bit more sunshine. There remains the chance for a late afternoon shower and/or thunderstorm. Some storms will produce locally heavy rainfall.

Rain chances hold in place at least through the middle of the upcoming week. Beneficial bouts of rain should help greatly with the current moderate drought situation.

