The weekend will feature seasonably warm conditions with highs in the 80’s and overnight low’s in the 60’s. Along with warm temperatures a southwesterly flow has allowed the humidity to settle in. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Most of this activity should be during the late afternoon and evening hours.

A few showers and thunderstorms will produce some heavy downpours and even some localized flooding. Be ready for sudden weather changes if you are enjoying the outdoors this weekend. Rain chances linger into Monday, but relax a bit come 4th of July. As of now there is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm come Tuesday, but conditions look mainly dry for fireworks displays Tuesday evening.

