The weekend is finally here and the weather, well not changing too much. The rinse and repeat pattern is here to stay for the most part. A warm front slides across the region keeping us very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s on Saturday afternoon. An approaching cool front from the west will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day and into the evening on Saturday.

A few showers into Sunday, but the afternoon should feature more of a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the middle 80’s. Make it a great weekend!

