Happy Friday! A mild start this morning as clouds are increasing across the region. Expect a mix of clouds and sun today with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. Dewpoints remain elevated in the upper 60s to near 70s by this afternoon. With the heat and humidity watch for a few pop up showers and thunderstorms for today. Tonight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

We start Saturday off on a sunny note. Temperatures will warm up fast into the afternoon as highs reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s as a warm front lifts over the region. Clouds will quickly build into the late afternoon ahead of the cold front. This will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms into the evening hours. A few storms will be strong with gusty winds. Overnight, a few showers linger as temps fall to the 60s.

A stray shower or two around early morning on Sunday before sitting partly cloudy into the afternoon. With the increased humidity we will continue to see the chances of spotty showers each afternoon. Highs on Sunday will sit in the lower 80s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday will start with sunshine and warm things up faster with highs in the mid to upper 80s. By the afternoon there will be yet another chance for spotty showers and storms. Overnight lows sit in the 60s.