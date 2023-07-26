Tonight a low pressure system sits to our west which will increase our cloud cover late tonight. Low temperatures will sit mild and muggy in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be light out of the south. A few showers will move in very early Thursday morning.

Hot and humid for Thursday as we sit under a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with many hitting the lower 90s. Dewpoints will be high in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Make sure to stay hydrated if spending long periods of time outdoors.

Friday will be a another hot and humid day. We will have clouds and sun with a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures for Friday will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We stay mild overnight with a shower chance as lows sit in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tracking a cold front for Saturday which will eventually bring relief from the hot and humid weather. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. The front will bring showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows fall into the lower 60s.