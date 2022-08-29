A warm and humid start to the work week. A warm front lifts over the region today bringing high temperatures well into the 80s nearing 90 degrees. Dewpoints will be high in the upper 60s to low 70s. Majority of the day we’ll see a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. By late afternoon and early evening we’ll see a few showers and storms start to pop. Keep an eye for those as not everyone will see a shower. Overnight we sit mild and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and a few stray storms.

Tuesday will be our unsettled day where you need the umbrella. As the cold front nears and moves through the region this will bring several showers and thunderstorms. Some will bring heavy downpours. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to mid 80s before the front passes. Overnight clouds will start to decrease and comfortable air moves in. Lows drop into the upper 50s to near 60.

A more refreshing air mass moves in for Wednesday and the remainder of the workweek. We’ll become mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight we sit clear and cooler with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be very nice days. A good deal of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows sit cool in the 40s and 50s.